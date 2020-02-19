  • 12:40 Feb 19, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 full specs, renders and price leaked

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2020 11:20 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M31 in India on February 25. Now a few days ahead of the official launch, Galaxy M31 full specifications, renders and price have been leaked online.

As per renders leaked by Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on Twitter, Galaxy M31 will come in Blue, Black, and Red colours. They show that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back. On the front, it will have a waterdrop notch display. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the phone. As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be priced at around Rs 15,000.

 



As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. The phone will have a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For the camera setup, the tipster reveals that the Galaxy M31 will have quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device will come with dual-SIM functionality and is tipped to measure at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams.

Advertisement

 

As per a recent report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999. The phone will launch in India in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will go on sale in the first week of March.

 

Samsung has already announced that Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets certified, launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy M31 to come with 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M31 launching in India on February 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 key specs leaked ahead of launch on Feb 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 to be available via offline retail stores also

Samsung Galaxy M31 arriving in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M31

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme C3 to be available in open sale till February 21

Samsung Galaxy A71 launching in India today, to be priced less than 30k

Honor 9X Pro, MagicBook Laptop global launch set for February 24

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies