Samsung Galaxy M31 full specs, renders and price leaked

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.

Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M31 in India on February 25. Now a few days ahead of the official launch, Galaxy M31 full specifications, renders and price have been leaked online.



As per renders leaked by Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on Twitter, Galaxy M31 will come in Blue, Black, and Red colours. They show that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back. On the front, it will have a waterdrop notch display. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the phone. As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be priced at around Rs 15,000.

Full Specs-

Exynos 9611

6.4" Super AMOLED Infinity U, 2340 x 1080 res

64MP (f/1.8) Main + 8MP (f/2.2) Wide-Angle + 5MP (f/2.2) Depth + 5MP (f/2.4) Macro

32MP (f/2.0)

6000mAh with 15W charging

6/128

Dual SIM + dedicated microSD slot upto 512GB

159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm

191 g — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) February 18, 2020





As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M31 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and it will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. The phone will have a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 512GB).



For the camera setup, the tipster reveals that the Galaxy M31 will have quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The device will come with dual-SIM functionality and is tipped to measure at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams.

Advertisement

As per a recent report, Samsung will launch the Galaxy M31 in India at starting Rs 15,999. The phone will launch in India in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will go on sale in the first week of March.

Samsung has already announced that Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India after its launch in India.