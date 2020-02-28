Samsung Galaxy M30s receives a new update in India with March Android Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy M30s price was recently slashed by upto Rs 2,000.

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy M30s smartphone in India. The latest update brings March Android security patch as well as bug fixes and improvements to the phone.



Apart from bringing the latest security patch, the update also brings the usual bug fixes, device stability improvements, enhancing existing features and improvements to performance.



The update comes with version number M307FXXS2ATB3 and it is around 119MB in size. Since it is rolling out via OTA, it may take several days to reach all the units. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.



Samsung Galaxy M30s price was recently slashed by upto Rs 2,000. The Galaxy M30s smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model.



Samsung launched Galaxy M30s in India last year. To recall, the phone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. The Galaxy M30s features a triple-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone runs on Android Pie, which is based on OneUI. The phone is also tipped to receive Android 10 update soon.

