  • 13:20 Jan 13, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M30s to receive Android 10 update soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 12:12 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in India last year with Android Pie.
Advertisement

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M30s in India last year with Android Pie. Now seems like the phone will be receiving Android 10 update soon.

Samsung Galaxy M30s has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with the model number SM-M307F running on Android 10 which suggests that the phone should get the Android 10 update soon.

As per Samsung's roadmap, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be receiving the Android 10 update in April this year. But with the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the phone is likely to receive the update ahead of schedule. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy M30 were slated to get the update in January 2020, but both received the update in December only last year.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

 
The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The phone features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s and new variant of Galaxy M30 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Realme XT vs Mi A3: Different formulas for the same price

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30 reportedly get Android 10 update in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy M30s Update Android 10 Samsung Samsung Galaxy M30s Android 10 update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G reportedly in works

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 5G could be the first to feature 16GB RAM

Redmi K30 5G gets BIS Certification, to launch soon in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies