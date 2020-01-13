Samsung Galaxy M30s to receive Android 10 update soon

Samsung Galaxy M30s was launched in India last year with Android Pie.

Advertisement

Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy M30s in India last year with Android Pie. Now seems like the phone will be receiving Android 10 update soon.



Samsung Galaxy M30s has been spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance with the model number SM-M307F running on Android 10 which suggests that the phone should get the Android 10 update soon.



As per Samsung's roadmap, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be receiving the Android 10 update in April this year. But with the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the phone is likely to receive the update ahead of schedule. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M20 and Samsung Galaxy M30 were slated to get the update in January 2020, but both received the update in December only last year.



To recall, Samsung Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.





The Galaxy M30s is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery and the company has added a 15W fast charger bundled with the box. The phone features a triple-camera setup at the rear panel, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



