Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Design Leaked

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G has appeared on multiple Samsung support websites including those in Korea and India. Now, a new set of renders have appeared online which show the design of the Galaxy M15 5G while some of the specifications of the device have also been tipped. Here’s all the information about the device combined in one article.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Renders

Shared by tipster Evan Blass, the Galaxy M15 5G renders show us a design that look highly similar to the upcoming Galaxy F15 5G. Blass shared the renders for the three colours of the Galaxy M15 5G, including a dark blue shade, light blue and a gray colour. The device seems to have a triple rear camera setup while on the front, one can notice it has a water-drop notch for the selfie camera. The device may also have a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometric identification.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Leaked Specifications

The Galaxy M15 5G is rumoured to be a rebranded Galaxy F15 5G. This means it could get a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU may power the phone.

It may come with a built-in storage of 128GB, which could support expansion. The phone will come with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14. It should get 4 years of major OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.

The triple camera setup on the back may comprise of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The M15 5G will likely include a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired Fast charging according to the FCC certification listing of the device in the United States. It further will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options could include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 5G, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.