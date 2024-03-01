Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rumour Roundup: Will It Beat Galaxy S24?

A lot of Samsung leaks have began coming in regarding its foldables but that doesn’t mean tipsters have forgotten about the cheaper smartphones. A new leak now gives us our first look at the set of specifications Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE could sport. It suggests that the device may be better than the Galaxy S24 flagship from the company in some areas. Here’s every detail you’d want to know about the device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Leaked Specifications

Samsung Galaxy FE series devices have been popular for bringing flagship-level specs at a lower price than the flagships. Samsung could repeat the same formula with the Galaxy S24 FE, where the device could be either powered by the Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This is a major move considering Galaxy S23 FE and past FE series devices have had an inferior chipset compared to the trio of Galaxy S-series flagships.

These are the same chipsets powering the Galaxy S24 in various regions and as we mentioned in our review of the Galaxy S24, the new Exynos 2400 definitely is a capable chipset which doesn’t repeat the history of Exynos chips.

The leaker adds that globally, the Galaxy S24 FE could have the Exynos 2400 chipset, while select markets would get the Snapdragon version. Aside from that, it could sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED Display along with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and two storage variants such as 128GB (UFS 3.1) and 256GB (UFS 4.0). The size of the display remains unconfirmed as of yet.

This means the device will have more RAM than we get in the Galaxy S24. Moreover, it could sport a 4500mAh battery, which is bigger than the 4000mAh cell in the vanilla Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Launch Timeframe

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE back in October 2023 in India, and if the brand follows the same pattern, we could see the device in October 2024.