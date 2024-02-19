Samsung Galaxy F15: India Price, Launch Date, And More

Samsung is set to expand its budget lineup of smartphones in India with the launch of a new model called ‘Galaxy F15’ soon. From the design to its specifications along with a launch date and a rumoured price range, everything about the Galaxy F15 has been detailed online in leaks. Here’s all that information compiled for you.

Galaxy F15: Launch Date

As per a Smartprix report, the Galaxy F15 will launch in India on February 22, the same day when the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will also be launched. Some teaser posters of the handset were also revealed, which showed the design of the handset to be similar to some of the former smartphones from the company.

Galaxy F15: Specifications

The Galaxy F15 could get a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU may power the phone.

It may come with a built-in storage of 128GB, which could support expansion. The phone will come with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14. It should get 4 years of major OS upgrades along with 5 years of security patches.

The triple camera setup on the back may comprise of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

The F15 may include a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options could include Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 5, 5G, NFC, GPS and a USB-C port for charging.

Galaxy F15: Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy F15 is expected to be priced aggressively in India with a price tag of below Rs 15,000. However, an official announcement from the brand is awaited.