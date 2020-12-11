Samsung Galaxy M12 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 850 and Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be launching in India in the near future.

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called Galaxy M12. While Samsung is yet to announce the official launch details of Samsung Galaxy M12, the phone has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

On the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy M12 has scored 178 in the single-core test and 1025 in the multi-core test. The phone is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in more RAM variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number SM-M127F.

The phone has already been spotted at Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification platforms.

The Bluetooth SIG listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests that it will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone will support single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz) and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features.

As for the BIS listing, the Galaxy M12 will be launching in India in the near future. It is also said that the phone could also be launched in some regions as Samsung Galaxy F12.

The earlier leaked renders of the Galaxy M12 revealed that Samsung Galaxy M12 will be arriving with an Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches/ 6.7-inch display diagonally. The power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner.

The phone will feature a dual-tone finish and a squarish quad-camera setup at the back. The LED flash is placed below the camera module. It will measure 63.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm. The right side of the device will feature the power and volume buttons. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker grille.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will reportedly pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery. It is expected to launch during early 2021. However, the exact launch date of the device is unknown at the moment.

Source