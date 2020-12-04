Samsung Galaxy M12 surfaces online with Android 11 and more

Samsung Galaxy M12 might pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called Galaxy M12. The renders of the upcoming phone were leaked recently, now the Samsung Galaxy M12 has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certification websites.

As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Samsung Galaxy M12 will come with Bluetooth 5.0 support. The phone has been listed with model numbers SM-M127F/DS, SM-F127G/DS, and SM-M127F/DSN on the Bluetooth SIG certification. The SM-F127G/DS model number suggests that the phone could also be launched in some regions as Samsung Galaxy F12.

On the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the phone comes with model number SM-M127F/DS. The listing suggests that it will run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone will support single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz) and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features. Sadly, the listing does not show any other details.

Rumours say that the smartphone will pack a massive 7,000 mAh battery. From the leaked renders, we know that Samsung Galaxy M12 will be arriving with an Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches/ 6.7-inch display diagonally. The power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner.

The right side of the device will feature the power and volume buttons. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker grille.

The phone will feature a dual-tone finish and a squarish quad-camera setup at the back. The LED flash is placed below the camera module. It will measure 63.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.

Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to launch during early 2021. However, the exact launch date of the device is unknown at the moment.