Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M12 tipped to launch in early 2021, leaked renders reveal quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 17, 2020 11:58 am

Latest News

Samsun Galaxy M12 will be arriving with an Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches diagonally.
Advertisement

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy M-series smartphone called Galaxy M12. The company is yet to announce the official launch of Samsung Galaxy M12. Now CAD-based renders have surfaced online revealing the front and rear design of the upcoming Galaxy M12 device.

Samsung Galaxy M12 will be a successor to the Galaxy M11 launched earlier this year in India. According to renders, Samsung Galaxy M12 looks like the recently launched Galaxy A42 5G that was launched earlier this year in select markets except for the fingerprint sensor placement and the differently textured back panel.  
Samsung Galaxy M12
According to reputable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to launch during early 2021. However, the exact launch date of the device is unknown at the moment. As per the renders leaked by OnLeaks and Voice, the Galaxy M12 will be arriving with an Infinity-V display which is said to measure 6.5-inches diagonally. The bezels are fairly narrow, except the chin which is considerably thick on the Galaxy M12.

The right side of device will feature the power and volume buttons. The power button will double up as a fingerprint scanner which is unlike the Galaxy A42 5G’s on-screen fingerprint sensor. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a single speaker grille.
Samsung Galaxy M12
The phone will feature a dual-tone finish and a squarish quad camera setup at the back. The camera sensor details are currently unknown. The LED flash is placed below the camera module. It will measure 63.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Series to miss action in 2021

Samsung M7 and M5 Smart Monitors launched for PCs and smartphones

Samsung Galaxy A12 appear on Geekbench with Helio P35 chipset and 3GB RAM

Vivo smartphone to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC, Android 11

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to come with QHD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 Series to miss action in 2021

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies