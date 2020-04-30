Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M01 specs leaked via Google Play Console listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 2:03 pm

Samsung is currently working on a new Galaxy M series smartphone, dubbed as Galaxy M01. Now a render and key specs of Galaxy M01 have been revealed via Google Play Console listing.

The render only shows the front panel of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. As per the render, Samsung Galaxy M01 features a waterdrop notch in the center. According to the listing spotted by TechieDark, the Galaxy M01 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M01 will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, the smartphone will come with a screen density of 480. It will run Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top. Apart from these few details, the listing does not shed any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.

The smartphone will be available in three colour options including Black, Blue and Red. The Galaxy M01 will be loaded with 32GB of internal storage and it will come with an option to expand storage via microSD card slot.

Earlier this month, Samsung has discontinued the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, and Galaxy M20 budget smartphones in India. All the phones were launched in India last year. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, and Galaxy M20 have been removed from Samsung India’s official website.  With their discontinuation, Samsung India website now only lists Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, and Galaxy M30 in the Galaxy M-series product page.

