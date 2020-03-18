  • 19:16 Mar 18, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M01 is reportedly in works with Qualcomm chipset

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2020 5:17 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M01 is reportedly in works and it is being developed for India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Russia.
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as Galaxy M01. Key details about the upcoming smartphone have been revealed online. 

 

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy M01 is reportedly in works and it is being developed for India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Russia. As per the report, the upcoming smartphone will be loaded with 32GB of internal storage and it will come with an option to expand storage via microSD card slot. The smartphone will be available in three colour options including Black, Blue and Red. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M01

Advertisement

 

Interestingly, the smartphone has been spotted on popular Geekbench website. The Samsung Galaxy M01 comes with a model number SM-M015G, as per the listing. It further reveals that the smartphone will come with 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, it reveals ‘QC_Reference_Phone’ in the motherboard section along with a base frequency of 2.02GHz. This hints that the Galaxy M01 might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, which is also present in the Galaxy A01 smartphone. 

 

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 10 operating system and it will come with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. The phone has scored 856 points in the single-core test and 3327 points in the multi-core test. That said, there is no other information available about the upcoming smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details about the Galaxy M01.

Samsung Delight Offers bring discounts on its frost-free range of refrigerators

Samsung begins mass production of its new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display launched in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M21 with 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display launched in India

Nokia 1.3 render reveals waterdrop notch and more

Poco X2 goes on four-day open sale in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies