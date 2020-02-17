  • 11:56 Feb 17, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might launch by July with under-display camera

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2020 11:39 am

Key details about the upcoming foldable smartphone have surfaced online.

 

Samsung is reportedly working on its next-generation of a foldable smartphone. Dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2, key details about the upcoming foldable smartphone has surfaced online. 

 

As per reports from South Korea media, the Galaxy Fold 2 might launch by July 2020. The reports further highlight that the smartphone will be codenamed as “Project Champ” and it will come with a similar form factor as found in the original Galaxy Fold. Furthermore, Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, revealed that the foldable smartphone will come with a 7.7-inch display when it is folded out. Furthermore, multiple reports hints that Samsung might use under-display front-facing camera on its upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone. 

 

Previously, it was reported that the upcoming Galaxy Fold device will feature an ultra-thin glass and it will come with S Pen support. Furthermore, the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it will be a 5G smartphone. The Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

 

Meanwhile, the company introduced its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, during the Samsung Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, which can be easily fit in one’s pocket. Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The foldable smartphone comes with Hideaway Hinge that is backed by dual CAM mechanism, which provides a range of angles like a laptop screen. It also features nylon fibres crafted by micro-height-cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.

 

