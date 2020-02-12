Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, Galaxy Buds+ announced

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a price tag of $1,380 and it is available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black.

Samsung has finally introduced its second foldable smartphone during its Samsung Unpacked event 2020. The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a price tag of $1,380 and it is available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The foldable smartphone will be available in stores and online through AT&T, Best Buy, Sprint, Samsung Experience Stores and Samsung.com.

The company has also introduced its latest true wireless earbuds known as Galaxy Buds+. The earbuds comes with a price tag of $149 and it will be available from February 14.

The Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, which can be easily fit in one’s pocket. Galaxy Z Flip features an Infinity Flex Display with Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The foldable smartphone comes with Hideaway Hinge that is backed by dual CAM mechanism, which provides a range of angles like a laptop screen. It also features nylon fibers crafted by micro-height-cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.

The Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip helps enhance user experience. The company claims that when the display is free-standing, it automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so that one can easily view content or videos on the top half of the display and control them on the bottom half. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a cover display that shows date, time and battery status at a glance. One can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0. On the connectivity front, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz),VHT80 MU-MIMO,256QAM, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).