  • 19:52 Jan 27, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold successor to launch in Q2 of 2020

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 27, 2020 11:55 am

The company is planning to launch the successor of Galaxy Fold in Q2 of this year.
Samsung is reportedly working on the true successor of its first Galaxy Fold smartphone. The upcoming foldable smartphone is reported to launch the second half of this year. 

 

As per Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the company is planning to launch the successor of Galaxy Fold in Q2 of this year. He further revealed that the upcoming foldable smartphone will come with an 8-inch display. It will feature an ultra-thin glass and it will come with S Pen support. 

 

Furthermore, he has revealed that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it will be a 5G smartphone. He further noted that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming foldable smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for further details. 

 

Meanwhile, Samsung is also reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone, known as Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The phone will have a dual-camera setup with its primary lens is of 12-megapixel. Previous leaks had claimed that it could be equipped with a 108-megapixel main lens. It will sport a front-facing camera of 10-megapixel.

 

The Galaxy Z Flip will be running on One UI 2.1 based Android 10 OS. It will have a large internal storage of 256 GB. The phone might be backed up by a 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh battery. Further, the Galaxy Z Flip will come in Black and Purple colour variants.

 

