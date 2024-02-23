Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Fitness Tracker Launched In India

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Fit 3 in India as its newest fitness tracker that uses Samsung’s advanced health-monitoring technology. The Galaxy Fit 3 is Samsung’s latest wearable device and touts an aluminium body with a wider display, allowing users to keep track of their health and wellness data — from daily workouts to peaceful sleep.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: Price, Availability

The Galaxy Fit 3 will be available starting February 23 on Samsung.com as well as other on leading online and offline retail stores for Rs 4,999 in India. It can be bought in Gray, Silver, Pink Gold colour options. Multiple bank users can avail an instant discount of Rs 500.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: Features, Specifications

The Galaxy Fit 3 is designed with an aluminium body and a 1.6-inch display which is 45% wider than the previous model. The brand claims that the wearable is also lightweight and sleek with a comfortable fit, making it ideal for everyday use. The Fit 3’s battery life can last up to 13 days. Users can personalise their tracker and make it more stylish by selecting their favourite watch face from over 100 presets or setting their own photos as the background.

Users can also mix and match bands to complement their fashion and daily routines with a one-click button. The Galaxy Fit 3 supports tracking of sleep patterns, snoring and monitoring blood oxygen levels. Based on individual sleep patterns, the Galaxy Fit3 provides users with personalised Sleep Coaching with meaningful insights that help them more intuitively understand their sleep.

Next, users can track over 100 types of workouts anytime, anywhere and review their exercise records easily. The Galaxy Fit 3 is 5ATM rated and IP68-rated for water and dust resistance so users can enjoy outdoor activities in a variety of environments.

To provide users with a safety net, safety features including Fall Detection and Emergency SOS have been newly added to the Galaxy Fit 3. When an abnormal fall is detected, the Galaxy Fit3 gives users the option to call emergency services right away to get medical support in a timely manner. When users are in an emergency, they can send an SOS immediately by pressing the side button five times.

Galaxy Fit 3 users can also access an array of capabilities within the connected Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. Users can use the Galaxy Fit 3 as a controller on their wrist, not only as a remote control for their smartphone camera when taking photos and setting timers with Camera Remote, but also to play and control media on their connected device.

It can also automatically sync sound modes with the paired smartphone. If a smartphone is misplaced, users can easily locate it with the Find My Phone feature on the Galaxy Fit 3, or vice versa.