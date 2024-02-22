Samsung Officially Announces One UI 6.1 Update For Older Galaxy Models: Know Upcoming AI Features

Samsung Electronics has announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through the new One UI 6.1 update which is pre-loaded on the latest Galaxy S24 series. The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 series, starting to roll out from the end of March.

Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24 series, this update brings users a mobile AI experience through a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. However, Samsung confirms that not all the AI features of the Galaxy S24 series may make it to the older models.

The AI features that will be coming to older Galaxy models include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist. Galaxy users will now also be able to experience real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls. With Interpreter, users can also engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling as the split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

Search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture. Organisation features such as Note Assist allow users to create formats, generate summaries and translate notes, while Browsing Assist enables individuals to stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles. Transcript Assist can also easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations.

Other generative edit features are also coming, such as the ability to resize, reposition or realign objects in photos that have already been clicked. Then there’s Instant Slow-mo which can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture action-packed moments. Generative wallpapers feature will also be making its way to the older Galaxy models as a part of One UI 6.1 update.