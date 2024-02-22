HomeNewsSamsung Officially Announces One UI 6.1 Update For Older Galaxy Models: Know...

Samsung Officially Announces One UI 6.1 Update For Older Galaxy Models: Know Upcoming AI Features

Samsung has officially announced the One UI 6.1 update for its older Galaxy devices and here are all the details about it.

By The Mobile Indian Network
One UI 6.1 Galaxy AI for older Galaxy devices

Samsung Electronics has announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through the new One 6.1 update which is pre-loaded on the latest Galaxy S24 series. The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 series, starting to roll out from the end of March.

Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24 series, this update brings users a mobile AI experience through a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. However, Samsung confirms that not all the AI features of the Galaxy S24 series may make it to the older models.

The AI features that will be coming to older Galaxy models include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist. Galaxy users will now also be able to experience real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls. With Interpreter, users can also engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling as the split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds FE Get AI Features

Search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture. Organisation features such as Note Assist allow users to create formats, generate summaries and translate notes, while Browsing Assist enables individuals to stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles. Transcript Assist can also easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations.

Other generative edit features are also coming, such as the ability to resize, reposition or realign objects in photos that have already been clicked. Then there’s Instant Slow-mo which can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture action-packed moments. Generative wallpapers feature will also be making its way to the older Galaxy models as a part of One UI 6.1 update.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage (GB)128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.8 inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera200MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage (GB)128, 256
  • Display6.4-inch, 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 8MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB)8
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch main; 3.4-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP
  • Primary Camera12MP + 12MP
  • Battery3700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display7.6-inches main, 6.2-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP, 4MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 12MP + 10MP
  • Battery4400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.