Samsung Galaxy F12 likely to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 10:49 am

Samsung Galaxy F12/ F12s might be a rebranded version of possibly the Galaxy M21.
Samsung recently launched its first F series in the Indian market called Samsung Galaxy F41. Now reportedly, Samsung is now working on another F-series device with model number SM-F127G.

The upcoming smartphone might be called as Samsung Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s, according to SamMobile. The new Galaxy F-series smartphone is likely to be an entry-level device. The specifications of the phone are scarce at the moment apart from the model number.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 was a rebranded Galaxy M31. It is likely that the Samsung Galaxy F12/ F12s might be a rebranded version of possibly the Galaxy M21.

If so, Galaxy F12 could sport 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 processor and run on Android 10. For optics, there could be a triple-camera setup on the back with 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there could be a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

It has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI. There is a triple rear camera with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

