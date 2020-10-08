Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 6:56 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 64-megapixel image sensor with Single Take feature, a waterdrop notch super AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Samsung has today announced the Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone in India. Samsung Galaxy F41 is the first phone from Samsung’s new Galaxy F-series. The phone features a 64-megapixel image sensor with Single Take feature, a waterdrop notch super AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy F41 pricing and availability

 

The phone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes in Fusion Green, Fusion Black and Fusion Blue colour options. It will be available at an offer price of Rs 15,499 on Flipkart in Big Billion Days sale from October 16.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F41 specifications


Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you will also be able to expand the storage via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

 
The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on One UI. For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well.

For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

 
On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The device is 8mm thick and weighs about 191 grams.

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Galaxy F41 on Flipkart: Samsung's New Online Strategy?

Samsung Galaxy F41 confirmed to launch with 64MP triple camera setup

Samsung Galaxy F41 launching in India today: How to watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy F41

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung launches new variant of Galaxy A21S

Asus to launch Qualcomm's gaming smartphone?

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies