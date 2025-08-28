Samsung Galaxy Event Set For September 4; Galaxy Tab S11 Leaked Ahead of Launch

A new Samsung Galaxy event has been set for September 4 (a few days ahead of Apple’s event) where the company is going to debut its new FE smartphone from the S25 family along with the new Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy Tab S11 has also been leaked in detail.

Samsung Galaxy Event: What to Expect?

”Join us on September 4 to discover a more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices — from premium AI tablets to the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family,” said Samsung in a newsroom post. The event will be streamed live on Samsung’s website and its YouTube channel at 11:30 a.m. CEST (3:00 p.m. IST), September 4.

Galaxy S25 FE

As for what to expect, you will be seeing the Galaxy S25 FE at the event which has been leaked multiple times in the past. It will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display running at 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a 50MP rear camera joined by 12MP and 8MP sensors. These specs look similar to the S24 FE, which means these should be ultra-wide angle and telephoto sensors.

Read More: Samsung’s Future in India Lies in Optimisation, Not Overlap: JB Park

As for upgrades, the front-facing camera will be a 12MP sensor, replacing the 10MP sensor on the S24 FE. The Chipset in use will be the Exynos 2400, replacing Exynos 2400e found in the S24 FE. RAM and storage variants will include 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The battery, however, seems to have been downgraded from 4700mAh in the S24 FE to 4500mAh in the S25 FE which is likely due to the reduced thickness of the handset. There will still be support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Galaxy Tab S11 Series

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra render has been leaked before but this time, the new leak from @MysteryLupin on X sheds light on the design of the Tab S11 as well as the specifications of both the tablets. The two tablets seem to have retained the same design as last year’s models but with the Ultra having a smaller water-drop notch on the front with an single camera instead of the bigger one on previous models with two cameras. However, this year, there’s no leak for a Plus model so far. The Tab S10 series didn’t have a base model and the Tab S11 series could bring that back but at the cost of the Plus model.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, as per the leak, sports a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. Further, the Tab S11 has a smaller 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. Both the models also have dynamic Refresh Rate support up to 120Hz, and also have an anti-reflective coating.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. As for RAM and Storage, they get 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. Both of them also have support microSD card storage expansion up to 1TB. An 11,600mAh battery backs Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra while the S10 has a 8400mAh battery, and both of them charge at 45W speeds.

The tablets run on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 and pack support for the full suite of Galaxy AI features. At the back, the S11 Ultra has a 13MP primary camera sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The front of the Tab S11 Ultra has a single sensor now, which is a 12MP camera. The Tab S11 has a single 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor for video calls on the front and a single 13MP sensor on the back.

Connectivity options on the two include optional 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v5.3. Additional features on the tablets include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, S-Pen included in the box, IP68 rated tablet body and S-Pen, and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics.