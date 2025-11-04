Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked, Reno 15 Pro Specs Surface

Oppo Reno 15 series India launch timeline has been leaked in a new report which also confirms the models the series will consist. Furthermore, the Reno 15 Pro’s specifications have also surfaced online, suggesting it will pack premium specifications with its USP being the cameras.

According to 91Mobiles, the Reno 15 series India launch will take place in December. Further, the lineup will comprise of Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini. While there’s no word on what the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Mini will offer, the Reno 15 Pro specs were shared by tipster Yogesh Brar in a separate leak.

As per his post on X, the device will have a metal plus glass build, paired with a 6.78″ 1.5K Flat OLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, and there will be triple rear cameras including a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor.

There’ll be a 32MP Selfie camera and a 6,300mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. The device will be IP68/69 rated and will run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. These are quite premium specifications and on paper, the handset looks capable of being an all-rounder.

Price wise, we can expect the Pro to be priced around Rs 50,000 based on the brand’s pricing trend for Reno series. The surprising addition is the compact Reno 15 Mini which could compete with the likes of the OnePlus 13s. However, we are yet to know more about the device.

Meanwhile, Oppo is gearing up to launch the Find X9 series in India later this month which will serve as its 2025-2026 set of flagship devices. They have already launched in global markets and we know that they’ll be coming with triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, 7000mAh+ batteries, and more.