Apple Awe Dropping Event Scheduled for September 9: What to Expect?

Apple Awe Dropping event has been announced for next month where the company will be introducing its next iPhone lineup of devices alongside other expected accessories, such as the AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple Watch series 11. Here’s everything to expect from the Apple event scheduled for September 2025.

iPhone 17 Series and the New “Air” Model

The focal point of the event is expected to be the iPhone 17 line, debuting not just the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, but also an ultra-thin variant—tentatively called the iPhone 17 Air. Leaks suggest the Air could measure just 5.5–5.6 mm thin, making it the slimmest iPhone ever—designed to replace the long-standing “Plus” variant. However, it is also expected to sport a 2900mAh battery which could be a potential issue but we can’t say for sure as Apple may have pulled some serious software and chip optimisation to make it last long.

All models are rumored to feature OLED displays, with displays ranging from 6.3 to 6.9 inches. Apple could also use an Anti-Reflective display in iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display is also said to be more scratch resistant than before.

As expected, Apple will limit the feature to the Pro models while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will miss out on it. However, the 17 and 17 Air are set to get their own display upgrades, especially support for 120Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks suggest that it won’t support the ProMotion technology, though, which means these won’t be LTPO panels so the Refresh Rate won’t go down till 1Hz like in the Pro models.

Design-wise, the Pro models may ditch titanium for sleek aluminum frames and incorporate a new rectangular rear camera bar. The iPhone 17 design is expected to be the same as the iPhone 16, while the 17 Air will have a pill-shaped module with a single camera sensor. Camera upgrades include 48 MP telephoto capabilities (especially in the Pro Max) and enhanced AI camera processing.

Power Under the Hood: A19 and A19 Pro Chips

Under the hood, Apple is expected to introduce a new generation of processors. The standard iPhone 17 and the Air may run on the A19 chip, while the Pro variants likely feature the more powerful A19 Pro, built on a 2 nm process. These chips are poised to deliver faster performance, smarter multitasking, and improved battery efficiency.

More Reveals: Watches, AirPods, and Accessories

Apple is also set to refresh its wearable lineup with debut options such as the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and potentially the Watch SE 3. The Ultra 3 might also include advanced health tracking features like blood-pressure monitoring.

In addition, the event may unveil the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), highlighting updates in design and spatial audio performance. These earbuds could get a new chip for ANC, better drivers, touch controls, and a more compact design. Alongside, Apple may also debut all-new TechWoven MagSafe cases—sporting fabric materials in eye-catching colors.

Software Upgrades and AI Features

A fresh wave of software unveilings is on the horizon with iOS 26, featuring a revamped “Liquid Glass” design, AI-enhanced Siri, and tools like live translation, call screening, and a dedicated Games app. These updates align with Apple’s broader push into AI integration across its ecosystem.