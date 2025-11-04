How To Claim ChatGPT Go For Free For a Year in India?

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go plan officially rolled out in India a few weeks back, offering users faster responses, access to GPT-4 (in a lighter version), and priority availability during peak hours. The best part — eligible users can now get ChatGPT Go for free for a year as part of a limited-time promotion. Here’s how you can claim it.

Guide to Avail ChatGPT Go for Free

Step 1

Visit the official ChatGPT website to avail ChatGPT Go for free.

Step 2

Sign in or create a free OpenAI account.

Step 3

Check for a banner or pop-up notification that says “Upgrade for free.”

Step 4

On this page, you’ll see the pricing for the Go plan will be shown as “Rs 0” for a year. Tap on “Upgrade to Go.”

Step 5

Wait for the payments page to open and then add your card or UPI details. Tap on the terms & conditions checkbox and then tap on ‘Subscribe’.

Step 6

Accept the UPI mandate or enter the OTP received if you opted for card payment. Once activated, your account will automatically unlock ChatGPT Go for free for the next 12 months.

Remember to cancel the mandate if you do not wish to continue with the plan after a year as it could automatically deduct money if not cancelled. Further, there’s no eligibility criteria for this offer as all the accounts can avail it. If you are an existing ChatGPT Go user, the offer will automatically activate for you.