Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Details: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE details have been leaked ahead of the device’s launch which should likely take place next month. The device’s renders have also leaked in the past which show us its potential design as well. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Fan edition smartphone from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE details were leaked by tipster @MysteryLupin on X, suggesting the device will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display running at 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a 50MP rear camera joined by 12MP and 8MP sensors. These specs look similar to the S24 FE, which means these should be ultra-wide angle and telephoto sensors.

As for upgrades, the front-facing camera will be a 12MP sensor, replacing the 10MP sensor on the S24 FE. The Chipset in use will be the Exynos 2400, replacing Exynos 2400e found in the S24 FE. RAM and storage variants will include 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The battery, however, seems to have been downgraded from 4700mAh to 4500mAh in the S25 FE which is likely due to the reduced thickness of the handset.

There will still be support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It is unclear as to how the reduced battery size will affect runtime as of now because we don’t know how well Samsung may have optimised the software to account for the difference in backup the smaller battery will cause. Meanwhile, the device will be IP68 rated and will have Gorilla Glass Victus protection, likely both on the front and back.

Colour options for the device will likely include Navy, Icyblue, Jetblack, and White, where the device was already leaked in white a couple of weeks back.

The brand recently confirmed in an Earnings call that the S25 FE will see a release date earlier than before, so we might witness it launch later this month or next month.