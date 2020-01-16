  • 17:16 Jan 16, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to come with larger battery backup, no active noise cancellation

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2020 4:20 pm

The Galaxy Buds+ will offer improved sound quality as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy buds.
Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its new wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ pretty soon. Now new information has surfaced online revealing some key details about the upcoming wireless earbuds. 

 

As per a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy Buds+ will not come with active noise cancellation. Many believed that the company will add active noise cancellation after Apple introduced it with its Apple AirPods Pro. However, the report claims that the company has decided to skip this feature for its upcoming wireless earbuds. 

 

The report further highlights that the Galaxy Buds+ will offer improved sound quality as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy buds. However, the earbuds will come with a similar design language as compared to the original Galaxy Buds. 

 

Furthermore, the company will increase the battery backup of the upcoming wireless earbuds. The report says that the brand adds an 85mAh battery to the Galaxy Buds+. For your reference, the Galaxy Buds had a 58mAh battery. The latest wireless earbuds will provide 12 hours of battery backup on a single. For calls, the company will add four microphones. The Galaxy Buds+ are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming February 11 event along with Galaxy S20 series.  

 

Meanwhile, the company is also working on a new foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. The upcoming foldable device will pack a 3,300mAh capacity battery which is significantly smaller than the 4,380mAh in the Galaxy Fold. The phone will sport an ultra-thin glass display with a plastic layer on top for extra protection. The additional plastic layer will ensure the display doesn't get scratched easily.

