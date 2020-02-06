  • 14:11 Feb 06, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ specs, price leaked ahead of February 11 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 1:37 pm

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will come with a price tag of $149, which roughly translate to Rs 10,617.
Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20 series, on February 11. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds during the launch. Now, ahead of launch, full specifications and price of the Galaxy Buds+ have been leaked online. 

 

The specs and price were leaked by known tipster Evan Blass. As per the tipster, the Galaxy Buds+ will come with a price tag of $149, which roughly translate to Rs 10,617. The earbuds will be available in Black, White, Blue and Red colour options

 

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Buds+ will come Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option and it also allows multi-device connection. It comes with a touchpad through which one can perform different actions like play, pause, skip, control volume and use Spotify. The wireless earbuds come with IPX2 water resistance and it will be compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

 

Galaxy Buds

 

The wireless earbuds feature 2-way Dynamic speaker that includes one woofer and one tweeter. There are three microphones, one on the inner side and two on the outer side. The Galaxy Buds+ will come 85mAh battery each, while the charging case will come with 270mAh battery. 

 

The material further reveals that the Galaxy Buds+ will offer 11 hours of playback time and 7.5 hours of talk time. With the charging case, it offers 22 hours of playback time and 15 hours of talk time. It also supports fast charging and with 3 minutes of charging will give 60 mints of playback time. This is an increase over its predecessor as the Galaxy Buds offer 100 minutes of playback time with 15 minutes of charge. The Galaxy Buds+ will also support wireless charging.

 

