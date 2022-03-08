Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 launching soon in India

Samsung refreshed their Galaxy book lineup of laptops including Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 at its MWC 2022 event this year. Now this laptop seems to be coming soon to India.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is now listed on the Amazon India website with a “Coming soon” tag. The exact launch date of the laptop has not been revealed but the microsite has revealed some key specifications and features of the upcoming laptop.

The laptop comes in burgundy, graphite and silver color options. The price starts at $1,249.99 (approx. Rs. 94,293).

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Specifications

The Samsung laptop comes in two sizes including 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch with full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen display options with that have brightness up to 500 nits. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

The 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch model comes with a 68Wh battery. Bothe the models support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port.

Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. You get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Further, for audio, it has dual stereo speakers with Doby Atmos and runs Windows 11. Lastly, the 13.3-inch model’s weight starts at 1.04kg, while the 15.6-inch model starts at 1.41kg.

