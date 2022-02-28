Samsung Galaxy Book 2 series laptops unveiled at MWC 2022

Samsung has unveiled a bunch of laptops at its MWC 2022 event on Sunday including the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Galaxy Book 2. The business laptop series comes with Windows 11 out of the box and are powered with the latest Intel Core i5 or Core i7 models under the hood.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 is priced at $899.99 (approx Rs 67,600), while the Galaxy Book 2 Pro has a price tag of $1,049.99 (approx Rs 78,800). Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 starts at $1,249.99 (approx Rs 93,900). The laptops will be available from April 1. The pricing for Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Business models is yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is being made available in two sizes including 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch with full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED touchscreen display options with that have brightness up to 500 nits. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The 13.3-inch model is backed by a 63Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch model comes with a 68Wh battery, while both have support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. You get Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity. Further, it has dual stereo speakers with Doby Atmos and runs Windows 11.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 Specifications

The Galaxy Book 2 360 comes in a single option with a 13-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) OLED display that has touchscreen support. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, 2 x USB Type-C ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. This one also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two options such as the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inches AMOLED displays that offer full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) resolutions. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors, coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop features up to 1TB NVMe SSD storage while the 15.6-inch model gets options for two graphics card – internal or external.

For ports, you get a single Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The 13.3-inch model packs a 63Wh battery, while the 15.6-inch model packs a 68Wh battery, with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. There’s Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 support present as well. The bigger variant also comes with support for 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) OLED display. The laptop draws power from the latest Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, which are coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 offers Intel Iris Xe graphics on the Intel Core i5 and i7 models, while the Core i3 model comes with Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop will be available in both SDD and HDD options for storage. It features up to 1TB of storage, and the SSD model will be available in an additional variant with external graphics.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader for the SSD model, whereas the HDD model comes with 2 x USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, and a microSD card reader. The laptop packs a 61.1Wh battery with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business sports a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1080 pixels) anti-glare display. The laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors that are built on the Intel vPro platform, or 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Core i5 and Core i3 processors. The laptop comes with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Galaxy Book 2 Business offers Intel UHD Graphics, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and NVIDIA GeForce MX570 A graphics options.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE (European models), Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet port, a microSD card reader, and a Kensington Lock. The laptop is backed by a 51.5Wh battery and comes with support for 65W charging.