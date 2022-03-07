Samsung Galaxy M23, M33, A13, A23 smartphones unveiled

Samsung unveiled four smartphones under A series and M series lineup in Europe a couple of days back. These include the Galaxy M23, Galaxy M33, Galaxy A13 and the Galaxy A23. All four smartphones have a 6.6-inch TFT full-HD+ display. Moreover, all four devices are powered by an unidentified octa-core SoC.

While Samsung hasn’t unveiled a price of any of the devices that were launched, the Galaxy A13 has been spotted on a Dutch retailer’s website. The 4GB + 64GB storage model has been priced at EUR 190 (approx Rs 15,800), while the 4GB + 128GB storage variant price has been set at EUR 210 (approx Rs 17,500). Both these phones are available for pre-order in the country. Moreover, GSMArena also reports that the Galaxy M33 Galaxy M23 will launch in India as well. However, there’s no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the same.

Samsung Galaxy M23, M33 Specifications

Galaxy M23

The Galaxy M23 and the Galaxy M33 sport a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) display. Both of them are powered by an unidentified octa-core processor. However, it can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage on the Galaxy M33 and with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage on Galaxy M23.

The Galaxy M33 has a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is an 8-megapixel front camera paired with f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

Galaxy M33

The Galaxy M23 has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor paired with f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calling, the handset gets an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 lens. The Galaxy M33 has a 6000mAh battery while the M23 has a 5000mAh battery. Both of them feature Samsung Knox and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. They run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A13, A23 Specifications

Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A13 also sports a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) display, same as the new M series smartphones It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Samsung has kept the SoC model under wraps. However, the GSMArena report suggests it sports an Exynos 850 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy A13 features a quad rear camera setup, lead by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, followed by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 lens and two 2-megapixel macro and depth cameras with f/2.4 lenses. There is an 8-megapixel front camera paired with f/2.2 lens. Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The phone gets a Samsung Knox security, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A23

As for the Galaxy A23, the device is identical to the Galaxy A13 except for the configuration. The A23 comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of in-built storage. Both the A series smartphones run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12.