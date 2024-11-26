Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Renders Show Refreshed Camera Design Over Predecessor

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G renders have leaked online, giving us our first look at the A-series handset that should debut early next year. The renders suggest that the device will sport a refreshed camera module design along with the so-called ‘Key Island’ as well. Here’s every detail that has been leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G renders were leaked by Android Headlines, with OnLeaks as source. According to the leak, the device’s back panel appears to have a vertical pill-shaped camera module housing three Sensors which is unlike the Galaxy A55 5G that had a separate cutouts for each sensor. The SIM card tray as well as a USB-C port and a speaker will be located at the bottom of the phone.

The frame appears to be made of metal with a brushed look, similar to the Galaxy A55 5G. The device has the ‘Key Island’ on the right, featuring the power key and the volume rocker. The rest of the frame is completely flat, as are the rear and front panels. The punch-hole design on the front seems to have been carried over from the predecessor. The chin also appears similar in size, which is a disappointment.

As for the specs, the device is expected to support 45W fast wired charging and pack the Exynos 1580 processor. While the launch timeframe remains unconfirmed, the device could debut in March 2025 if Samsung follows its usual launch timeline for A5x series smartphones.

Another Galaxy A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A26 5G, recently had its design leaked as well. Its appearance closely resembles that of the Galaxy A56 5G, with the key difference being the waterdrop notch on the front.