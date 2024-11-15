Samsung Galaxy A26 Design Leaked With Galaxy Z Fold 6-Like Camera Rings

Samsung seems to be gearing up to launch its next generation of A-series devices, including the Samsung Galaxy A26. The leaked Galaxy A26 design shows us the Galaxy Z Fold 6-like camera rings on the back along with the key island on the right spine of the handset.

As per the Galaxy A26 design leaked by Android Headlines, three cameras are vertically stacked in the top-left corner of the back. Next to that camera island is the LED flash, which protrudes a bit. The front and back sides of the phone are flat, as expected. On the right, there’s the key island, which packs the power and volume keys. The front has the Infinity-U notch design that houses the selfie sensor.

The phone will likely retain its plastic build quality. The phone’s SIM card slot will be accessible from the left side, while at the bottom, you’ll see the speaker grille along with the USB-C port and a mic. The device doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack, though. As for its measurements, it will roughly measure 164 x 77.5 x 7.7mm (9.7mm including the camera bump).

Once again, the Galaxy A26 design isn’t largely different from the previous Samsung phones across all categories, except for the camera rings, which are also expected to be seen on the upcoming Galaxy S25 series phones.

In a separate leak related to Samsung, it is rumoured that the Galaxy S25 series will launch globally on January 22, 2025. The series is expected to consist of three phones, as usual, and be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s leaked renders suggest it will undergo a design revamp over the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra.