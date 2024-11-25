Samsung and OpenAI Partnership: Samsung to Ditch Google for AI in Galaxy Smartphones?

A report suggests that a Samsung and OpenAI partnership is being discussed for the latter to power AI features in Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Currently, Samsung leverages Google’s Gemini Nano model to power the suite of Galaxy AI features, aside from Gemini, Circle to Search, and more.

The report comes from ‘The Information,‘ which states that OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is exploring a partnership with Samsung to integrate its AI technology into Galaxy devices, bringing advanced AI features to the popular smartphone lineup. The Samsung and OpenAI partnership would be similar to that of Apple and OpenAI, who have collaborated to power Siri’s AI capabilities.

If OpenAI manages to pull it off, it would be a major win for the company, as Samsung is one of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, which would help it expand ChatGPT access to a wider user base. However, whether Samsung will completely ditch Google in favour of OpenAI is unclear. That would be unlikely, though, as Google has maintained a long-standing partnership with Samsung, collaborating on numerous features.

Meanwhile, the report adds that OpenAI is also working on a ChatGPT-powered browser that will compete with Google Chrome, Apple’s Safari browser, and more. OpenAI entered the Search business earlier this year and announced ChatGPT Search last month. With the Search feature in the chatbot, ChatGPT will choose to search the web based on what you ask, or you can manually select to search by clicking the web search icon.

A partnership with OpenAI and Google doesn’t mean Samsung is giving up on its efforts on AI, as the company recently unveiled its AI-backed Bixby in China. Samsung highlighted four major new capabilities of the next-generation Bixby, starting with incorporating video into responses. For example, Bixby can now add relevant videos to text replies when requesting travel tips. Another new feature enables Bixby to translate entire web pages, making accessing information in different languages easier.