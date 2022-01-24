Samsung Galaxy A52s receives Rs 5000 price cut in India

Samsung has announced a price cut on its Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone by a massive Rs 5000. The smartphone was launched in India back in September last year.

After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy A52s base price now starts at Rs 30,999. The phone was launched in India in two variants – 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 37,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 30,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 32,999.

The revised pricing is now applicable on the online portal Amazon. The phone is offered in Awesome Mint, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU is present under the hood of the A52s. The phone arrives with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The phone comes with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. In addition, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.

The phone runs Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top. Lastly, it is an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof device (up to 1m fresh water for 30 minutes).