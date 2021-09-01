Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India with 64MP quad-cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC

Samsung has today launched the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India under its A series. The phone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC, a quad rear camera setup, 4500mAh battery and Android 11 more.

Let’s look at the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, specs, features and other details.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launched Price

The Samsung phone is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It also comes in 8GB RAM with a 128GB storage version priced at Rs 37,499. The phone is offered in Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet colour options.

It is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals from September 1, 2021. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail of cashback of Rs 3000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions or avail an exchange bonus of Rs 3000 when they upgrade their old smartphone.

Consumers can also avail of attractive No Cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.

Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with Adreno 642L GPU is present under the hood of the A52s. The phone arrives with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The smartphone also has microSD card support which allows extra storage expansion up to 1TB.

The phone comes with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The A52s will be capable of capturing 4K videos. In addition, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The front camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout in the display.

The phone runs Android 11 OS with One UI 3.1 on top. In addition, it offers connectivity features like 5G (N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78 bands), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port. Lastly, it is an IP67 rated waterproof and dustproof device (up to 1m fresh water for 30 minutes).

Samsung promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates for the phone.