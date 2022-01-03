Samsung Galaxy A12 receives Rs 1000 price cut in India

Samsung has announced a price cut on its Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone by Rs 1000. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India back in August.

After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy A12 base price now starts at Rs 12,999. The phone was launched in India in two variants – Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs 16,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

Now the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 15,499.

It is to be noted that the price cut is applicable on Samsung’s e-commerce store. Amazon is selling the phone at Rs 13,999 for 6GB RAM model, while the 6GB RAM option costs Rs 15,499. The phone is offered in Black, Blue, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with an Infinity-V notch housing the front camera and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy A12 packs an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset. In addition, it has 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card by up to 1TB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It has a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for15W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Besides, the phone also has face recognition as well.