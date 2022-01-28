Samsung Galaxy A52s gets Android 12 after price cut in India

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.0 Android 12 update for the Galaxy A52s smartphone in India. The phone was launched back in September last year with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 on board.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy A52s has build number A528BXXU1BUL7. In addition, the update also brings Android security patch for January 2022 to the device. The One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 comes with a size of 2.2GB.

As per a report of SamMobile, One UI 4.0 is rolling out for the Galaxy A52s in India as well as some European countries. The list includes Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, Switzerland, Poland, Luxembourg, and France. It is expected to arrive in the coming weeks in more regions.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Android 12

The Android 12 update brings improved edge panel, widgets, resizable picture-in-picture and quick access to pop-up window options

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A52s, you will get a notification for the software update. If you haven’t received Android 12 yet, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

Recently, Samsung had announced a price cut on Samsung Galaxy A52s smartphone by a massive Rs 5000. The phone was launched in India in two variants – 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 37,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 30,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 32,999.

Specifications

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 778G chipset with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

For the camera, the phone sports a quad rear camera setup. It features a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. In addition, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Further, the phone comes with an optical fingerprint scanner under the screen. Lastly, it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.