Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India price leaked ahead of launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 12, 2021 5:18 pm

Samsung will only launch the Galaxy A52 4G model in India.
Samsung ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’ event will be held on March 17.  The company is likely to announce the much rumoured Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 smartphones at the event.

Now ahead of the launch, the prices of both smartphones have leaked. Flipkart has also started teasing Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. It suggests that the Galaxy A52 and the A72 are going to be exclusively available on Flipkart after the launch in India.

The event will be available at Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Youtube at 10 a.m. ET which will be 8:30 pm IST.

As per a report of MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A52 India price will be priced at Rs 26,499 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 27,999.

The Galaxy A72, on the other hand, is said to be priced at Rs 34,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

Further, the report says that Samsung will only launch the Galaxy A52 4G model in India. Globally, the phone will launch in 4G and 5G variants.

 

Samsung Galaxy A52 rumoured Specifications



Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The 4G variant will likely be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to have a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. It will likely have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box, likely with version 3.1 of One UI.

Samsung Galaxy A72 rumoured Specifications

 

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A72 will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card. There would be a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

For the camera, there will be a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The front will have a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

