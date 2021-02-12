Samsung Galaxy A52 full specs and price surface, tipped to launch in last week of March with 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 which are tipped to be launched soon. Now a fresh leak has revealed the specifications and pricing of the upcoming Galaxy A52 smartphone. Additionally, a report by SamMobile states that the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 will feature a high refresh rate display.



As per a tipster @chunvn8888 on Twitter, the 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy A52 could be priced starting VND 9,300,000 (roughly Rs 29,000) while the 5G variant could be priced starting around VND 11,000,000 (roughly Rs 34,900). The tipster says that Samsung Galaxy A52 could launch in Vietnam in the last week of March.



For the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box, likely with version 3.1 of One UI. The 4G variant will likely be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.



Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, which will come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. It will likely have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.



The Galaxy A52 5G is said to come in four colour variants - black, blue, lavender, and white. There will be 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage variants.



As per SamMobile report, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will feature 90Hz refresh rate displays while the Galaxy A52 5G will have a 120Hz display. Another leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter suggests that the Galaxy A52 5G will come with IP67 dust and water resistance rating.