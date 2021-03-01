Samsung Galaxy A52 detailed camera specs leaked

Samsung Galaxy A52 will be available in both 4G and 5G versions.

Samsung is all set to launch a new phone in A-series - Samsung Galaxy A52 soon. The phone will be available in both 4G and 5G versions. Now the detailed camera specifications of the Galaxy A52 have surfaced online.



Leakster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) has revealed the camera specifications of the Galaxy A52 via a tweet. According to his tweet, both the A52 variants will feature the same four sensors. The phone will be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a pixel size of 0.8 µm. Then there will be a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a 123-degree field of view and 1.12 µm pixel size. This will be accompanied by two 5-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth data.



In addition, the 4G variant will feature a 90Hz screen and SD 730G processor and the 5G variant will come with a higher 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 750G chipset. Both will offer 800 cd/m2 max brightness.



As per an earlier report, the 4G variant of Samsung Galaxy A52 could be priced starting VND 9,300,000 (roughly Rs 29,000) while the 5G variant could be priced starting around VND 11,000,000 (roughly Rs 34,900).



For the specifications, Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box, likely with version 3.1 of One UI.



The 4G variant will likely be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. There will be 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage variants.



Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is tipped to come with an IP67-certified build that will offer dust and water resistance.



