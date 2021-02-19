Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 confirmed to launch in India soon, support pages go live

Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Advertisement

Seems Samsung is all set to launch new phones in A-series in India. The support page of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 phones is live on the Samsung India website.



Samsung Galaxy A52 with model number SM-A525F/DS is now listed on the Samsung India support website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Samsung Galaxy M72 comes with model number SM-A725F/DS on the Samsung website. Along with the India support website, both the phones are also listed on Switzerland official support page with the same model numbers.



The support pages, however, do not actually reveal anything new about the upcoming Galaxy smartphones but they suggest that the smartphones will soon be launched in India. The DS in the model number suggests dual sim support.



As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launched in the country next month i.e March. Both are expected to be announced in 4G and 5G variants.



Meanwhile, a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A72 4G has been spotted on the Geekbench listing with model number SM-A725F. The listing reveals that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC. The phone will run on Android 11 as per the listing.

Samsung Galaxy A52 rumoured Specifications

Advertisement

As per earlier leaks, Samsung Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The 4G variant will likely be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, while the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage variants.



Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, which will come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and two 5-megapixel sensors. It will likely have a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It will run Android 11 OS out of the box, likely with version 3.1 of One UI.



Samsung Galaxy A72 rumoured Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to sport a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will have an under-display fingerprint scanner and will have a punch-hole on top centre housing the front camera.



Samsung Galaxy A72 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The internal storage will have 128GB and 256GB capacities and it will have expansion support through a Micro-SD card.



For the camera, there will be a 64MP primary sensor along with a combination of a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto (2x zoom) sensor and 2MP macro cameras. The front will have a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Source