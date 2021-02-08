Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specifications revealed via FCC listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 08, 2021 3:39 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,370mAh battery.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A52 5G alongside the Galaxy A72 5G in China soon. Now Samsung Galaxy A52 has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site with model number SM-A526B revealing its key details.

As per the FCC listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone will come with 6GB RAM. The phone will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The listing was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

The tipster further says that Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,370mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. The smartphone has earlier also received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications.

 

Additionally, tipster Debayan Roy of GadgsteData has claimed that the Galaxy A52 launch has been shifted to mid-March. The phone was previously planned to launch in February

 

As per a recent report, the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be priced at EUR 459 (approx. Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be priced at EUR 509 (approx. Rs. 45,100).

Samsung Galaxy A52 was spotted on the TENAA certification website. The phone will feature a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will run Android 11 OS with support of 5G. The phone is listed with model number SM-A5260 on TENAA.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, which might come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC.

TENAA shows that the device will measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm. The Galaxy A52 5G is said to come in four colour variants - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue and in 6/128GB and 8/256GB configurations.

