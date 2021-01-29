Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 renders leaked online ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants.

Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 which are tipped to be launched soon. Now ahead of their launch, renders of both the smartphones have been leaked online.



Tipster Evan Blass aka evleaks in collaboration with Voice has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphones. As per the renders, Galaxy A52 will feature Infinity-O display with a hole-punch cutout that should house the front camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner.



At the back, there will be rectangular quad cameras which are likely to include a primary shooter, ultra-wide camera, macro camera, as well as a depth sensor. The power and volume buttons will be on the right side. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and Type-C port at the bottom.



Samsung Galaxy A72 render only shows the front of the handset as per which there will be an Infinity-O Display. The volume and power buttons are on the right side of the phone. The back of the phone is not revealed in the render.





Recently, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 for the European market leaked online. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 are said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants.



Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will be priced at EUR 369 (approx. Rs. 32,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and EUR 429 (approx. Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Europe.



The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be priced at EUR 459 (approx. Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be priced at EUR 509 (approx. Rs. 45,100).



Samsung Galaxy A72 4G, the smartphone will be priced at EUR 449 (approx. Rs. 39,800) in Europe for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and EUR 509 (approx. 45,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout that should house the front camera. It will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 750G while the 4G variant will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and have 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is said to come with a 6.7-inch display featuring a plastic back panel while the frame is said to be aluminium. The phone measures 165 x 77.4 x 8.1 mm and 9.9 mm with the camera bump included. The device will come with 25W fast charging support and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery. It will come with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup.