Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A52 5G alongside the Galaxy A72 5G in China soon. Now Samsung Galaxy A52 has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA certification website revealing its key details.



As per the specifications leaked bt TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will come equipped with a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will run Android 11 OS with support of 5G. The phone is listed with model number SM-A5260 on TENAA.



Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. The Galaxy A52 5G is said to come in four colour variants - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue and in 6/128GB and 8/256GB configurations. TENAA shows that the device will measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm.



Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, which might come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC.



As per a recent report, the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be priced at EUR 459 (approx. Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be priced at EUR 509 (approx. Rs. 45,100).



As of now, Samsung is yet to announce the launch date of both the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. Earlier rumours say that Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout that should house the front camera. It will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 750G while the 4G variant will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and have 8GB of RAM.