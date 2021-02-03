Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2021 12:22 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants.
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A52 5G alongside the Galaxy A72 5G in China soon. Now Samsung Galaxy A52 has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA certification website revealing its key details.

As per the specifications leaked bt TENAA listing, the Samsung Galaxy A52 will come equipped with a 6.46-inch display and pack a 4,500mAh battery. It will run Android 11 OS with support of 5G. The phone is listed with model number SM-A5260 on TENAA.

Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. The Galaxy A52 5G is said to come in four colour variants - Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Blue and in 6/128GB and 8/256GB configurations. TENAA shows that the device will measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, which might come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G SoC.

As per a recent report, the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to be priced at EUR 459 (approx. Rs. 40,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be priced at EUR 509 (approx. Rs. 45,100).

As of now, Samsung is yet to announce the launch date of both the Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72. Earlier rumours say that Samsung Galaxy A52 will come with a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout that should house the front camera. It will be backed by 6GB of RAM and will be running on Android 11 OS. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 750G while the 4G variant will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 720G and have 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G to feature 25W fast charging, to come with 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 pricing details leaked

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 renders leaked online ahead of launch

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme CEO teases Transparent Version of Realme X7 Pro ahead of launch

Huawei Mate X2 to be announced on February 22

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies