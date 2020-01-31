  • 15:59 Jan 31, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G pays a visit to Geekbench with Exynos 980 and 6GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 31, 2020 3:34 pm

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be powered by Exynos 980 processor.
It was recently reported that Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A51 variant that offers 5G support, and will reportedly debut as Galaxy A51 5G. Now the 5G version has appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-A516N. To recall, the regular A51 sports the SM-A515F model number.

As per the GeekBench listing, Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be powered by Exynos 980 processor. The regular A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset which doesn’t support 5G connectivity.  The phone will have 6GB RAM and it will run Android 10 out-of-the-box with the company’s One UI 2.0 running on top of it. On Geekbench 5, the SM-A516N phone has scored 679 in the single-core test and 1848 in the multi-core test.

Apart from this, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any other specifications of the Galaxy A51 5G. But an earlier report has already revealed the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will pack 128GB of internal storage and it will be launched in the South Korean market soon.

 

Samsung Galaxy A51 was recently launched in India at Rs 23,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.  The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU.

 

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It has a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

