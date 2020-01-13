  • 13:20 Jan 13, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G reportedly in works

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 13, 2020 1:10 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will pack 128GB of internal storage and it will be launched in the South Korean market soon.

Samsung is reportedly working on a 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. As per a new report, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A51 variant that offers 5G support, and will reportedly debut as Galaxy A51 5G.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A51 5G will come with model number SM-A516N. The N in the model number signifies 5G devices for the Korean market. To recall, the regular A51 sports the SM-A515F model number.

The report further adds that this phone will pack 128GB of internal storage and it will be launched in the South Korean market soon. The regular A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset which doesn’t support 5G connectivity. Samsung will either have to add the in-house Exynos 5100 5G modem to the Exynos 9611 SoC inside the Galaxy A51 or equip it with a new 5G SoC or even MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000 5G chip.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A51 in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with the screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and under the hood it has an Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor.

The Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and get its boost from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has a Quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixels depth sensor and another 5-megapixels macro camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixels selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A51 video and specs surface online

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched with 48MP quad rear cameras, Full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India soon, support page goes live in India

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Samsung Galaxy A51 5G leaks Samsung Galaxy A51 5G launch Samsung Galaxy A51 5G specs Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi’s Black Shark 3 5G could be the first to feature 16GB RAM

Redmi K30 5G gets BIS Certification, to launch soon in India

Samsung Galaxy S20+ live images leaked online

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies