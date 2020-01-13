Samsung Galaxy A51 5G reportedly in works

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will pack 128GB of internal storage and it will be launched in the South Korean market soon.

Samsung is reportedly working on a 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A-series. As per a new report, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A51 variant that offers 5G support, and will reportedly debut as Galaxy A51 5G.



SamMobile reports that the Galaxy A51 5G will come with model number SM-A516N. The N in the model number signifies 5G devices for the Korean market. To recall, the regular A51 sports the SM-A515F model number.



The report further adds that this phone will pack 128GB of internal storage and it will be launched in the South Korean market soon. The regular A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset which doesn’t support 5G connectivity. Samsung will either have to add the in-house Exynos 5100 5G modem to the Exynos 9611 SoC inside the Galaxy A51 or equip it with a new 5G SoC or even MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1000 5G chip.



Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A51 in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with the screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and under the hood it has an Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor.



The Galaxy A51 runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 on top of it and get its boost from 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has a Quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel, a 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixels depth sensor and another 5-megapixels macro camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixels selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.