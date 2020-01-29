Samsung Galaxy A51 with 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display launched in India

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999 and it will be available for purchase starting from January 31.

Samsung has finally announced the launch of its latest smartphone in the A-series with Galaxy A51. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999 and it will be available for purchase starting from January 31.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-store and leading online portals across the country. The phone is available in Blue, White and Black Prism Crush colour options. The company is also offering some launch offers. To start with, users will get 5 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay. Customers will also get one-time screen replacement with the Galaxy A51.

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes loaded with a 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.