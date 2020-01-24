Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity revealed

Samsung Galaxy A41 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung is currently working on a slew of Galaxy a-series smartphones which includes Galaxy A41. Recently, camera details of Samsung Galaxy A41 surfaced online. Now the battery of the upcoming phone has also leaked online.



A new certification from safety Korea has revealed the Samsung Galaxy A41 battery. The phone will feature a 3,500 mAh capacity. The battery will come with EB-BA415ABY model number which is in line with the A41 model number which is SM-A415.



Samsung Galaxy A41 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It could also offer a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, the smartphone could house a 25-megapixel sensor for selfies.



Apart from Galaxy A41, Samsung is also working on Galaxy A31. The phone is rumoured to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It will reportedly be backed up by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

There is also an upcoming Samsung Galaxy A11 smartphone which will come with a 4000 mAh battery. It will feature a triple camera setup at the back. Furthermore, there will also be a physical fingerprint scanner at the back. Galaxy A11 will run Android 10 out of the box with OneUI 2.0 on top. The phone will support only the single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.



Earlier, Samsung trademarked A-series smartphones including Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 and Galaxy A92. There is no information available apart from the name of the upcoming smartphones. With this, it is confirmed that the company will introduce these nine smartphones in 2020. The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones should come with improvements and upgrades over its predecessors.

