  • 16:48 Jan 24, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A11 spotted with triple rear camera, 4000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 24, 2020 1:18 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A11 will feature a triple camera setup at the back.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A11 along with Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31 received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) recently. Now the Galaxy A11 has been spotted at the FCC and the listing has revealed some specifications about the upcoming handset.

As per the FCC listing, Samsung Galaxy A11 will come with a 4000 mAh battery. The FCC documents reveal that the phone will have model number AM-A115F. The volume buttons and the power button are on the right side of the device, while the SIM tray is located on the left side of the smartphone.

The FCC certification images reveal that the Samsung Galaxy A11 will feature a triple camera setup at the back. Furthermore, there is also a physical fingerprint scanner at the back.

The Wi-Fi Alliance certification already revealed that the Galaxy A11 will run Android 10 out of the box with OneUI 2.0 on top. The phone will support only the single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.

As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy A11 will 32GB of internal storage. It will come in Black and White colours. The phone will be a budget device and it will be primarily made available in markets across Asia and Africa.

 

As of now, it is not known when Samsung would launch this new Galaxy A-series phone. We expect more information about the device in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A11 with Android 10 said to be in works

Samsung Galaxy A71 render leaked, Galaxy A11 surfaces on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31, Galaxy A11 receive WiFi certification with Android 10

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A11 Samsung Galaxy A11 leaks Samsung Galaxy A11 specs Samsung Galaxy A11

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly sport 5MP macro camera

Motorola Moto G7 Plus gets Android 10 update

Samsung Galaxy A41 battery capacity revealed

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies