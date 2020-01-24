Samsung Galaxy A11 spotted with triple rear camera, 4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A11 will feature a triple camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy A11 along with Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M31 received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) recently. Now the Galaxy A11 has been spotted at the FCC and the listing has revealed some specifications about the upcoming handset.



As per the FCC listing, Samsung Galaxy A11 will come with a 4000 mAh battery. The FCC documents reveal that the phone will have model number AM-A115F. The volume buttons and the power button are on the right side of the device, while the SIM tray is located on the left side of the smartphone.



The FCC certification images reveal that the Samsung Galaxy A11 will feature a triple camera setup at the back. Furthermore, there is also a physical fingerprint scanner at the back.



The Wi-Fi Alliance certification already revealed that the Galaxy A11 will run Android 10 out of the box with OneUI 2.0 on top. The phone will support only the single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.



As per an earlier report, Samsung Galaxy A11 will 32GB of internal storage. It will come in Black and White colours. The phone will be a budget device and it will be primarily made available in markets across Asia and Africa.

As of now, it is not known when Samsung would launch this new Galaxy A-series phone. We expect more information about the device in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates.

