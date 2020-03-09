Samsung Galaxy A31 support page goes live, launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A31 was recently spotted on Geekbench which has revealed the key specs. Now the Samsung Galaxy A31 support page has gone live in Russia, suggesting its imminent launch.

The support page of Galaxy A31 on the Samsung Russia site is listed with model number SM-A315F/DS. The page was first reported by Samsung-focussed blog GalaxyClub but it does not provide any specific details about the smartphone. However, it hints that the launch is not far off.



Samsung Galaxy A31 was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with the model number Samsung SM-A31F_DS. The site suggested Bluetooth v5.0 on the new smartphone.



On the GeekBench listing, the phone appeared with model code SM-A315F. Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by MediaTek chipset that is mentioned as MT6768V/CA and has a base frequency of 1.70GHz. Lastly, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box and has 4GB RAM onboard. It has scored 349 and 1,291 points in Geekbench 5's single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A31 also recently received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) as per which, the Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with model number SM-A31F/DS and it carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac. The characters "DS" in the model number hints at dual-SIM support.





Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. It will come with improved battery performance and it will have a 1,000mAh higher capacity as compared to the Galaxy A30 smartphone. The smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup of a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone is said to pack a 25-megapixel snapper. There could be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.