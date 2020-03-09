  • 16:24 Mar 09, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A31 support page goes live, launch imminent?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2020 11:33 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A31 was recently spotted on Geekbench which has revealed the key specs. Now the Samsung Galaxy A31 support page has gone live in Russia, suggesting its imminent launch.

 

The support page of Galaxy A31 on the Samsung Russia site is listed with model number SM-A315F/DS. The page was first reported by Samsung-focussed blog GalaxyClub but it does not provide any specific details about the smartphone. However, it hints that the launch is not far off.

Samsung Galaxy A31 was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with the model number Samsung SM-A31F_DS. The site suggested Bluetooth v5.0 on the new smartphone.

On the GeekBench listing, the phone appeared with model code SM-A315F. Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by MediaTek chipset that is mentioned as MT6768V/CA and has a base frequency of 1.70GHz. Lastly, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box and has 4GB RAM onboard. It has scored 349 and 1,291 points in Geekbench 5's single and multi-core tests, respectively.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy A31 also recently received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) as per which, the Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with model number SM-A31F/DS and it carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac. The characters "DS" in the model number hints at dual-SIM support.

 

Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery. It will come with improved battery performance and it will have a 1,000mAh higher capacity as compared to the Galaxy A30 smartphone.  The smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup of a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone is said to pack a 25-megapixel snapper. There could be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy A31 and A41 camera and battery specs leak

Samsung Galaxy A31 might feature 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A31 with Android 10 receives WiFi certification

Samsung Galaxy A31 key specs revealed via Geekbench

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 update starts rolling out

Samsung Galaxy M40 receives Android 10 update in India

Multiple Samsung smartphones and tablets get Netflix HDR10 certification

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies