Samsung Galaxy A31 with Android 10 receives WiFi certification

Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone will be loaded with a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung is currently working on upcoming A-series smartphone dubbed as Samsung Galaxy A31. The phone has now received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA). The listing suggests that the launch of the handset may be imminent.



The Wi-Fi certification reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with model number SM-A31F/DS and it carries support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz network bands. It will have Wi-Fi Direct support including Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/a/ac. The characters "DS" in the model number hints at dual-SIM support.



Sadly, the listing does not show any specifications except that the device will be powered by Android 10 operating system. The listing carries the certification ID WFA96492 and the date of certification is 2nd March 2020.



The smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup. The Galaxy A31 will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens. As of now, it is not known when Samsung would launch this Galaxy A-series phones. We expect more information about the devices in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates.

