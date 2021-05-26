Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G pricing leaks ahead of launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 2:59 pm

Latest News

Samsung is gearing up to launch its cheapest 5G offering yet, which is the Galaxy A22 5G. The pricing for the same has been revealed in a new leak
Advertisement

Samsung's Galaxy A22 5G has been leaked extensively in the past and through a new leak, we now have the pricing details of the upcoming A-series smartphone from Samsung. 

 

The device is said to be the cheapest 5G offering from the Korean smartphone manufacturer. The new leak comes from DealNTech as per which the device was spotted on a European retailer website ahead of its launch. The pricing for the Galaxy A22 5G listing was reportedly set for EUR 185 (approx Rs 16,400). 

 

This pricing is for the 64GB variant while the report further states that it could go up to EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,800) with VAT rates included. The listing didn't reveal anything else about the Galaxy A22 5G. 

 

Advertisement

The device may come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It should sport a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display and runs on Android 11, presumably based on OneUI 3.1. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. 

 

It should have a combination of 48MP+5MP+2MP sensors. The phone should have a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. A recent Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) listing suggested the phone will have Bluetooth 5.0. 

 

The renders for the Galaxy A22 5G have also leaked in the past revealing a triple camera setup at the rear. Samsung is using a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for the 5G variant which is pointing towards an LCD display for the respective model while the 4G variant could get an AMOLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy A22 5G leak in renders, key specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Samsung Galaxy M22 spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Helio G80 and Android 11

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs leaked, tipped to sport MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP primary camera

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Itel brings A23 Pro 4G smartphone at Rs 3899 in partnership with Reliance Jio

Oppo Reno 6 series to reportedly launch in India in July

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies